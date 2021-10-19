Mark Williams began his quest for a third German Masters title with a 5-1 win over Oliver Lines in the first round of qualifying on Tuesday morning.

The Welshman was never in any danger against world number 68 Lines with breaks of 77 and 81 in leading 3-0 the highlight of his performance as he secured a last-64 clash on Wednesday afternoon with Chang Bingyu, who defeated Oliver's father Peter Lines 5-2. .

The last 32 qualify for the final venue with the Tempodrom in Berlin staging the tournament between 26-30 January 2022, which you can stream live and on demand on discovery+, the Eurosport app and eurosport.com

It was an ideal way for Williams to put the disappointment of his Northern Ireland Open exit behind him after seeing John Higgins recover a 3-0 deficit to complete a 4-3 win in the last 16 last week.

Williams has performed well at the German Masters, winning the title twice with a 9-1 drubbing of Graeme Dott in 2018 and a 9-7 victory over Mark Selby a decade ago.

He also lost 6-4 to John Parrott in the 1998 final when it was an invitational event.

Elsewhere, Chinese wonderkid Zhao Xintong hit four centuries in a stunning 5-3 comeback win against Stuart Carrington in his first round qualifier.

World number 29 Xintong opened with a brilliant 141 only for Carrington to reel off three frames, including a 58 break in the fourth frame, to lead 3-1, but he failed to score a point after the mid-session interval as his opponent made stunning breaks of 114, 85, 136 and 123 to reach the last 64.

He will face compatriot Pang Junxu, who overwhelmed Dean Young 5-1, finishing with knocks of 70, 60 and 103.

Latest German Masters qualifying results

First round

Mark Williams 5-1 Oliver Lines

5-1 Oliver Lines Chang Bingyu 5-2 Peter Lines

5-2 Peter Lines Zhao Xintong 5-3 Stuart Carrington

5-3 Stuart Carrington Pang Junxu 5-1 Dean Young

- - -

