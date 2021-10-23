Shaun Murphy completed a 5-1 win against Mark King to make a winning start to his German Masters campaign in the first round of qualifying in Cannock on Saturday morning.

King produced a break of 74 to deny Murphy's opening effort of 61, but it was largely one-way traffic from that point onwards as the 2005 world champion rolled in 100, 76 and 93 on his way to reeling off five straight frames.

Murphy – a three-times semi-finalist at the event – will face fellow former Scottish Open finalist Cao Yupeng after his 5-3 win over Robbie Williams – on Sunday in his quest to seal a trip to Germany early next year.

Later on Saturday, John Higgins would lose 5-2 to Noppon Saengkham in a major upset in the first round.

The Scot put together runs of 50 and 138 to lead 2-1 but world number 40 Saengkham – having won the second frame with a break of 105 – would win frames four, five, six and seven on the back of runs of 132, 78 and 79 to knock out the four-times world champion a week after his 9-8 defeat to Mark Allen in the Northern Ireland Open final.

Allen enjoyed better fortune as he ousted Sunny Akani 5-3 in the second qualifying round to reach Berlin a day after his 5-1 victory over Alfie Burden in the first round when he almost lost a frame due to forgetting his cue

The Northern Irishman looked like he may go the same way as Higgins as the Thai player opened with runs of 83 and 78 to lead 2-0, but the Antrim man rallied strongly to level at 2-2 with contributions of 95 and a wonderful 133.

The pair split the next two frames with Allen nosing 3-2 clear before the former Masters holder finished with breaks of 73 and 72 to complete his mission for the week.

2013 German Masters winner Ali Carter won the first frame against Lyu Haotian before losing the next five to tumble out in a disappointing 5-1 loss in the second round.

The 2017 Northern Ireland semi-finalist finished with 52, 89, 52 and 80 to complete the win.

Six-times world finalist Jimmy White led Ryan Day 4-2 after trailing 2-0, but the Shoot Out champion claimed the final three frames to secure a meeting with Jamie Clarke in the second round.

Clarke suffered the slight ignominy of winning a marathon fourth frame against Nigel Bond in a 5-2 win. The pair clocked up a frame lasting an astonishing 1hr 39min and 40sec, the fourth longest frame on the professional tour in the past five year.

The last 32 qualify for the final stages, with the Tempodrom in Berlin staging the tournament between 26-30 January 2022, which you can stream live and on demand on discovery+, the Eurosport app and eurosport.com.

Latest German Masters qualifying results

First round (round of 128)

Ryan Day 5-4 Jimmy White

5-4 Jimmy White Noppon Saengkham 5-2 John Higgins

5-2 John Higgins Kurt Maflin 5-2 Andy Hicks

5-2 Andy Hicks David Lilley 5-1 Mitchell Mann

5-1 Mitchell Mann Cao Yupeng 5-2 Robbie Williams

5-2 Robbie Williams Shaun Murphy 5-1 Mark King

5-1 Mark King Jamie Clarke 5-2 Nigel Bond

5-2 Nigel Bond Jak Jones 5-4 Alexander Ursenbacher

Second round (round of 64)

Fan Zhengyi 5-4 Lu Ning

5-4 Lu Ning Mark Allen 5-3 Akani Songsermsawad

5-3 Akani Songsermsawad Liam Highfield 5-3 Jack Lisowski

5-3 Jack Lisowski Lü Haotian 5-1 Allister Carter

