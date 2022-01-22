Judd Trump will only have to win four matches to claim a record third straight German Masters title after being given a bye into the last 16.

Trump is top seed in the chase for the £80,000 top prize following a 9-6 win over Neil Robertson in Berlin in 2020 and a 9-2 drubbing of Jack Lisowski behind closed doors in Milton Keynes last year.

He was supposed to face world number 75 Gao Yang in the first round on Wednesday at the Tempodrom in Berlin, but the 17-year-old Chinese player – who defeated Stephen Hendry 5-2 in qualifying – has withdrawn from the season’s ninth ranking event.

Trump could face Zhou Yuelong or Anthony McGill in the last 16. The world number two qualified for the tournament with a 5-1 victory against Tian Pengfei and a 5-3 win over Anthony Hamilton respectively in October.

Second seed Mark Selby opens his campaign in the German capital against Barry Pinches while Masters champion Neil Robertson faces Ricky Walden in the last 32.

German Masters 2022 schedule

January 26 and 27 – Last 32

January 28 – Last 16

January 29 – Quarter-finals

January 30 – Semi-finals

January 31 – Final

Prize Money

Winner: £80,000

Runner-up: £35,000

Semi-final: £20,000

Quarter-final: £10,000

Last 16: £5,000

Last 32: £4,000

Last 64: £3,000

Highest break: £5,000

German Masters draw

Judd Trump (ENG) (1) v Gao Yang (CHN)

Anthony McGill (SCO) (16) v Zhou Yuelong (CHN) (17)

Tom Ford (ENG) (24) v Stephen Maguire (SCO) (9)

Zhao Xintong (CHN) (25) v Mark Williams (WAL) (8)

Kyren Wilson (ENG) (5) v Jimmy Robertson (ENG)

Michael Georgiou (CYP) v Craig Steadman (ENG)

Zhang Anda (CHN) v Luca Brecel (BEL)

Ricky Walden (ENG) (29) v Neil Robertson (AUS) (4)

Andrew Higginson (ENG) v Liang Wenbo (CHN) (30)

Liam Highfield (ENG) v Fan Zhengyi (CHN)

Lyu Haotian (CHN) v Mark Allen (NIR) (11)

Kurt Maflin (NOR) (27) v Shaun Murphy (ENG) (6)

Noppon Saengkham (THA) v Ryan Day (WAL) (26)

Sam Craigie (ENG) v Ken Doherty (IRL)

David Gilbert (ENG) (18) v Yan Bingtao (CHN) (15)

Barry Pinches (ENG) v Mark Selby (ENG) (2)

