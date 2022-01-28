Mark Allen - Shaun Murphy

Follow the German Masters Snooker match between Mark Allen and Shaun Murphy with Eurosport UK. The match starts at 13:00 on 28 January 2022. Find up to date German Masters standings, results and match highlights with our live Snooker coverage.

Snooker fans can find the latest Snooker news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Mark Allen and Shaun Murphy. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Snooker to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.