Neil Robertson knocked in two centuries as he blitzed Michael White in German Masters qualifying.

A ticket to the final stages at the Tempodrom in Berlin was up for grabs, but there was never any doubt about who would secure it.

Robertson made a steady start, with a break of 52 enough to secure the opening frame.

From there, the world number four went through the gears against a shell-shocked White.

A knock of 88 was enough to take the second frame, with the Australian denied a century when he left the final red in the jaws of the left corner.

He did not have to wait long for another shot at a ton, and he made no mistake with a break of 103. A clearance of 135 followed in the fourth frame, to highlight Robertson’s dominance.

The interval handed White a chance to regroup. He got the better of a safety battle in the fifth and it helped him put a frame on the board.

It proved to be a minor blip, as Robertson stepped in with a break of 73 to complete the 5-1 win.

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh made the third maximum break of his career, but it was in a losing cause against Fan Zhengyi who claimed a 5-3 win over the Thai.

A break of 110 was the highlight of Jack Lisowski’s 5-3 win over Andrew Pagett. The victory set up a meeting with Liam Highfield in the final round of qualifying.

