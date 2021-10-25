Ronnie O’Sullivan cut a frustrated figure during his shock defeat to Hossein Vafaei at the German Masters, smashing a break-off shot into the pack of reds and sending them flying round the table.

While snooker players typically play tactically with their opening shot of a frame, the six-time world champion went for a gung-ho approach and cannoned the cue ball pool-style into the pack.

His bemused opponent stood up to return to the table, only to see a red bounce off the bottom right cushion and roll into the opposite pocket – prompting a smirk from O’Sullivan.

Such was O’Sullivan’s good fortune, he finished perfectly on the black and duly delivered a break of 24 before misfiring with an ambitious red up the table.

Vafaei belatedly returned to complete a 5-0 whitewash , with the inspired world number 60 piecing together breaks of 52, 50, 81, 141 and 64.

Neil Robertson posted the moment on social media, admitting he preferred it to Mark Williams' controversial break-off that saw him roll up underneath the reds.

