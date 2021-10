Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan sends balls flying round table in ultra-aggressive break-off

Ronnie O’Sullivan cut a frustrated figure during his shock defeat to Hossein Vafaei at the German Masters, smashing a break-off shot into the pack of reds and sending them flying round the table. While snooker players typically play tactically with their opening shot of a frame, the six-time world champion went for a gung-ho approach and cannoned the cue ball pool-style into the pack.

00:00:29, an hour ago