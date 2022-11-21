Sam Craigie picked up from where he left off at the UK Championship by completing an impressive 5-2 victory against 2012 finalist Stephen Maguire in German Masters qualifying on Monday.

The in-form Newcastle professional lost 6-4 to winner Mark Allen in the last eight of the UK at the York Barbican on Friday having led 4-2, but quickly put that disappointment behind him by reaching the last 64 at the Morningside Arena in Leicester.

Craigie opened with delightful breaks of 70 and 129 with Maguire staying in touch at 3-2 behind courtesy of 81 and 76.

The world No. 47 finished in style as knocks of 97 and 52 saw him secure a meeting with Jamie Clarke, who ran out a 5-1 winner against Noppon Saengkham with runs of 102, 79 and 97.

Defending champion Zhao Xintong made three plus-50 breaks in a 5-3 win over Wu Yize to progress to a last-64 clash with Muhammad Asif, but British Open holder Ryan Day is out after a suffering a 5-3 loss to fellow Welshman Michael White.

Day made a break of 101 in the fourth frame, but White led 4-3 before finishing matters off with rousing run of 132. He will confront Tian Pengfei in the last 64.

'What a great pot!' - Zhao Xintong lands stunning yellow

1997 world champion Ken Doherty closed with breaks of 75 and 65 in recovering from 4-2 behind to complete a 5-4 win against Andy Lee. The evergreen Irishman also rolled in a 73 in the second frame.

Doherty will face UK semi-finalist Tom Ford for a place in Berlin after his 5-4 win over Zhang Jiankang.

The last 32 qualify for the finals venue at the Tempodrom in Berlin between February 1-5, 2023, live on discovery+ and Eurosport.

German Masters qualifying results

Alexander Ursenbacher 5-0 Dean Young

Rod Lawler 5-0 Mink Nutcharut

Zhao Xintong 5-3 Wu Yize

Muhammad Asif 5-2 Ng On Yee

Tom Ford 5-4 Zhang Jiankang

Ken Doherty 5-4 Andy Lee

Ryan Day 3-5 Michael White

Tian Pengfei 5-2 Lei Peifan

Anthony McGill 5-1 Jamie O'Neill

Allan Taylor 5-4 Yuan SiJun

Jak Jones 4-4 Lyu Haotian

Jimmy Robertson 5-3 Hammad Miah

Jamie Clarke 5-1 Noppon Saengkham

Stephen Maguire 2-5 Sam Craigie

