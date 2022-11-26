Shaun Murphy and Ding Junhui became the latest leading names to exit the German Masters at the qualifying stage in Leicester.

Murphy lost 5-2 to former European Masters champion Fan Zhengyi, while Ding was edged out 5-4 by Matthew Stevens after levelling at 4-4 from 4-1 behind on Saturday morning.

Ad

German Masters Williams, Trump suffer shock German Masters exits, Higgins and Murphy progress YESTERDAY AT 14:13

The 2005 world champion Murphy opened with a break of 84 and led 2-1, but lost four straight frames as Fan booked a meeting with Xiao Guodong in the last 32.

"Absolutely devastated not to have qualified for the German Masters in Berlin," Murphy said. "It’s a great event with amazing fans that means so much to me for so many reasons.

"Tried my absolute best but good luck to Fan, he deserved the win."

Stevens will also make the trip to Germany courtesy of victory against Ding in a high-quality encounter.

Ding opened with a break of 62 before losing the next four frames as former UK and Masters champion Stevens rolled in breaks of 74, 66 and 57 with some vintage form.

But the match was far from finished as Ding found the scoring prowess that carried him to last week's UK Championship final with knocks of 59, 72 and 119 forcing a deciding frame won by Stevens on the final red as his opponent chased a snooker.

The Welshman will meet Luca Brecel in February after the Belgian player's 5-2 win against world No. 88 Barry Pinches.

Watch as Mark Allen plays incredible five-cushion escape in German Masters qualifying win

Pinches compiled a 103 break in the third frame to trail 2-1, but breaks of 90, 80 and 63 paved the way for Brecel to progress after his opponent had closed to 3-2 behind.

The last 32 qualify for the Tempodrom in Berlin between February 1-5, 2023, live on discovery+ and Eurosport.

Latest German Masters qualifying results

Last 64

Fan Zhengyi 5-2 Shaun Murphy

5-2 Shaun Murphy Andy Hicks 0-5 Si Jiahui

Matthew Stevens 5-4 Ding Junhui

5-4 Ding Junhui Barry Pinches 2-5 Luca Brecel

- - -

Stream top snooker action live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

German Masters Hendry whitewashed by Stevens as miserable run continues YESTERDAY AT 22:25