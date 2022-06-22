After the conclusion of another extraordinary snooker season, we pick 10 of our favourite shots from the 2021/22 campaign as captured by the Eurosport cameras.

You can vote for your personal choice when we reveal our final list of contenders this month.

No. 4 – Yan Bingtao's glorious double in Berlin

Everybody loves a double, but not many players can unearth two when they are flirting with defeat at a major ranking event.

At the tender age of 22, Yan Bingtao is known as a supreme strategist in the modern game, but the 2021 Masters champion also knows the benefits of risk and reward when the mood takes him.

Yan trailed 4-3 to world champion Mark Selby during the last 16 of the German Masters in January with only four balls left on the table in the eighth frame.

One error could have buried his hopes of progress at the bustling Berlin Tempodrom before he opted to play a cross double on the brown that fairly raced down the opposite bag.

The result saw him knock the pink to an apparently safe position in the bottom half of the table with the outcome of the frame suddenly in the balance.

He slotted blue to move 13 points clear with 13 points remaining, but the problem pink became pivotal to his future health in the competition.

'Brilliant result' - Bingtao forces decider with beautiful pair of doubles

A poor safety shot would present Selby with the chance to force a re-spotted black and possibly a path to the quarter-finals, but Eurosport analyst and 1994 Masters winner Alan 'Angles' McManus did not envisage the prospect of a daring double attempt when Yan sized up the angles.

"Where that black is..is very dangerous for Yan," said McManus. "If he pushes the pink down this end, I'd be massively surprised if Mark pushed him in behind the black on the next shot. We'll see. It's a possibility."

Yan had his own plan in place. His response saw him catch pink perfectly off the side cushion as object ball bounded down the yellow pocket with more relish than a Berlin Bratwurst.

Despite losing the German Masters final 9-0 to compatriot and close friend Zhao Xintong after victories over Ryan Day (5-4) and Mark Allen (6-4), Yan's rousing run in Berlin was another pivotal piece of his remarkable upward trajectory on the table.

Alan McManus takes a deep look into Yan Bingtao's game and where he can improve

- - -

