New UK champion Mark Allen was sent crashing back to earth after suffering a 5-0 whitewash defeat to Chinese amateur Zhao Jianbo in the last 64 of German Masters qualifying in Leicester.

Allen looked sharp in a 5-2 win in the first round against Peter Lines on Tuesday, but could muster only 42 points in five frames as 19-year-old Zhao – who lost his professional tour card earlier this year – made breaks of 85, 58, 61 and 77 to secure a trip to Berlin to face Jimmy Robertson in the last 32.

World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan had suggested there would be a "target on his back" after Allen claimed a second ranking title of the campaign following his Northern Ireland Open victory.

“He has started to win tournaments while not playing great, so naturally there will be a bit of a target on his back now," O'Sullivan told Eurosport . "The [other players] will be revved up to play him.

“A lot of players will be sitting down thinking, ‘I want to get into him’, so it's going to be different now."

Jimmy White emulated his run to the last 32 of the UK Championship by sealing his spot in Berlin courtesy of a 5-2 win against 2016 German Masters champion Martin Gould.

White led 4-1 after responding to a 68 from Gould in the second frame with a 63 in the third and finalised his progressed with a closing run of 68. He will meet Selby's conqueror Peng or Ian Burns in Berlin.

World No. 8 Kyren Wilson had no such difficulty in a heavy-scoring 5-0 victory against former world seniors champion David Lilley that included runs of 119, 109, 70 and 75.

He will take on Sam Craigie at the Tempodrom early next year.

2020 finalist Neil Robertson compiled 50, 69, 104, 72 and 64 in a 5-2 win over Alexander Ursenbacher to secure his trip to Germany.

The last 32 qualify for the finals venue in Berlin between February 1-5, 2023, live on discovery+ and Eurosport.

Wednesday's German Masters qualifying results

Last 128

Hossein Vafaei 5-4 Aaron Hill

5-4 Aaron Hill James Cahill 5-2 Zhou Yuelong

5-2 Zhou Yuelong Xiao Guodong 5-3 Alfie Burden

5-3 Alfie Burden Zhang Anda 5-0 Craig Steadman

5-0 Craig Steadman Jackson Page 5-1 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

5-1 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh Jack Lisowski 5-2 Duane Jones

Last 64

Mark Allen 0-5 Zhao Jianbo

Kyren Wilson 5-0 David Lilley

5-0 David Lilley Jimmy White 5-2 Martin Gould

5-2 Martin Gould Yan Bingtao 5-2 David Grace

5-2 David Grace Neil Robertson 5-2 Alexander Ursenbacher

- - -

