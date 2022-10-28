Ronnie O'Sullivan will begin his German Masters campaign against Oliver Brown next month with defending champion Zhao Xintong facing Wu Yize in his opening qualifier at Leicester's Morningside Arena (21-26 November).

O'Sullivan will meet Liam Highfield or Mohamed Ibrahim in the last 64 if he can overcome world No. 110 Brown.

The last 32 qualify for the finals venue at the Tempodrom in Berlin between 1-5 February 2023 live on Eurosport.

UK holder Zhao is defending the title he lifted last season with a 9-0 final whitewash of Yan Bingtao.

Two-time German Masters champion Judd Trump confronts Mark Davis with John Higgins and Marco Fu paired with each other after Fu's memorable 147 in a 6-5 win over the Scot in the Hong Kong Masters semi-final earlier this month.

2020 finalist Neil Robertson takes on Bai Langning in his opening match while four-time world champion Mark Selby faces Peng Yisong in qualifying via his home city.

Elsewhere, Matthew Stevens and Stephen Hendry will meet in the first round in a repeat of the 2003 UK Championship final which Stevens won 10-8 in York.

All matches at the qualifiers are contested over the best of nine frames.

