Zhao Xintong has an iron grip of the German Masters final after opening up an 8-0 lead of over Yan Bingtao in the race to nine.

Yan, who won thrillers against Mark Selby, Ryan Day and Mark Allen to reach the final, had the look of a player whose well had run dry.

He had scoring opportunities, but failed to take them and the UK champion punished his errors - with Zhao on the brink of victory going into the evening at the Tempodrom.

In what was a scene-setter for the afternoon session, Yan got in first in the opener but broke down on 34 and Zhao stepped in with a 74 to open his account.

Both players had chances in the second, but Yan paid the price for a sloppy safety. Trailing by 24 points, he stuck a red over the bottom left and Zhao’s long-potting prowess was never going to let him down. Zhao did not close out the frame and had to endure a long safety exchange after Yan chased and got a snooker, but good pots on green and blue secured a two-frame lead.

Yan passed up a chance in the third, albeit a tough black bridging over a red and paid a heavy price as Xhao ruthlessly swept up his sixth ton of the tournament, a break of 118.

Zhao ensured he would take a 4-0 lead into the mid-session interval by knocking in a break of 84, but was denied a second century after going in off.

Yan’s woes continued in the fifth, as he got in once again but missed a blue with his break on 33, and Zhao left his fellow countryman to sink deep in his seat with a break of 89.

It was Zhao’s turn to miss when at the table in the sixth, but unfortunately for Yan he had already put 68 on the board. Yan countered and got down to the final red, but he failed to shift it from its safe position on the right rail and a couple of shots later, Zhao knocked it in.

A puff of the cheeks from Zhao showed that even at 5-0 up, he had no desire to take his foot off the gas.

Yan had a chance to stem the bleeding and ensure there would be no whitewash when making a break of 60 in the seventh, but he missed a red which was frame ball and was hit hard again. Zhao opened his counter with an audacious plant and picked off the remaining reds and colours to open up a 7-0 advantage.

Zhao completed a shutout of his friend by taking the eighth. Yan thought he had played a decent break with the cue ball tight on the baulk cushion, but it did not deter Zhao who rolled in a red and set about his business.

He broke down on 46, but Yan's counter amounted to little and Zhao wrapped up an 8-0 lead.

The fans in the Tempodrom will hope Yan mounts some sort of fightback in the evening, but on this evidence it could be a quick kill.

