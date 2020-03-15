Gibraltar Open Final as it happened - Trump beats Wilson in high-quality final

Video - Trump raises the Gibraltar Open trophy to an imaginary crowd 01:03

21:34 - Trump wins!

Trump takes the £200,00 prize money with a well-earned 4-3 victory over Kyren Wilson who really made him work for that.

Some really excellent snooker but both players could've have sealed this earlier if it weren't for a number of errors.

Still, well done both. Thanks for persevering.

21:08 - Trump draws level

Another decider!

Trump cleans up to bring things level at 3-3.

A great final this is.

20:52 - Wilson takes lead after marathon frame

Well, that was huge.

Wilson and Trump duke out a 40 minute frame, exchanging all sorts of errors before Wilson recovers from a 25 point deficit to take it after Trump missed an easy red.

20:11 - thriller alert

Wilson is back level! What a game we have on our hands.

19:41 - Trump takes the lead

Trump clears up with a marvellous 144. Back in the lead with a brilliant break.

Centuries everywhere.

19:30 - Wilson levels

Here we go. A match on our hands as Wilson levels things up quickly with a big 125!

19:25 - Trump takes the lead

1-0 to the world number one! A tidy 115.

19:00 - Time for the final

Here we go.

Wilson vs Trump.

17:14 - Wilson v Trump

We're back at 19:00 with the final!

16:57 - Trump wins it!

A marathon deciding frame and Judd Trump steals it after twice coming from behind!

Gutting for Guodong who almost got the best of the world number one, but it's Trump to face Wilson in the final.

16:30 - Decider!

It's 3-3! Trump's back level once again.

16:16 - Guodong back in the lead

A big upset on our hands?! Guodong goes within one frame of victory. Can Trump fight back once more?

15:59 - Trump all square

Guodong couldn't hold on and Trump is back level. 2-2!

15:58 - Wilson with the whitewash

Fine form from the world number eight. He batters the world number three, Mark Williams, 4-0!

15:46 - Trump pulls one back

He's not won five titles this year for nothing. Trump grabs a frame and he's 2-1 down.

WIlson is charging to victory. He's 3-0 up now.

15:30 - Trump in trouble

Lots on the line for the world number one, and is the pressure getting to him? He's 2-0 down against Xiao Guodong as things stands!

Trump's rival Kyren Wilson leads the other semi-final 2-0 against Mark Williams.

13:37- Trump is through to the semis

Trump comes through with a 4-1 victory with breaks of 63, 56, 113 and 54. Liang worked hard for the snookers, in the end he could only get one.

Trump is into the semi-finals and will meet either Xiao Guodong or Jimmy Robertson.

On the other side of the draw Kyren Wilson – who swept aside Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 4-0 – will face either David Grace or Mark Williams.

12:50 - Trump 3-0 up

Wenbo is struggling with Trump absolutely cruising with breaks of 63, 56, 113. Very long odds for Liang to get back into this.

11:28 - Trump to play Wenbo next

09:55 - The sporting world stops. But not the snooker...

Judd Trump eased into the Gibraltar Open last-16 with a 4-1 win over world number 34 Martin O'Donnell at the Europa Point Sports Complex last night.

He's on again right now against Hang Li as the fourth round gets underway on Eurosport 2 - tune in!

23.00 - Farewell

As Judd Trump motors towards a 3-1 lead, our live text is coming to an end for tonight. Catch the remainder of the match on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player.

We'll be back tomorrow!

22.10 - O'Donnell back on terms

The world champion wasn't able to push on from that first-frame win and has been pegged back at 1-1 by O'Donnell.

Trumps up 64-43 in the third frame but that was a missed chance to put some daylight between the two.

21.40 - Trump starts well

Judd Trump and Martin O'Donnell are under way in Gibraltar and the world champion is off to a fine start.

He's taken the first frame to zip into a 1-0 lead, though he is 44-24 down in the second as O'Donnell starts off with a 30 break.

Could be a close game this.

21.20 - O'Donnell sees off Wells

The actions still going on in Gibraltar after that win for Ford.

Right now Martin O'Donnell is just wrapping up a tight 4-3 win against Daniel Wells.

20:50 - Game over

That's it, Ford's wrapped it up, 4-2 after a tricky beginning against Lisowski.

That half-century break turned out to be pretty useful in getting him over the line and he's kept that career unbeaten record against tonight's opponent in tact.

Bravo.

20.40 - Ford on the brink

He's 42-0 up in the fifth set now on a half-century break so things aren't looking good for Lisowski.

20.30 - Ford in the lead

And now he's turned it around - a quick frame to move into a 3-2 lead.

Remember, Ford was 2-0 down after the first two frames so this has been a fair old comeback.

20:20 - And they're level

He's not just on the board, he's level. Ford's pulled it back to 2-2 in the fourth and as in track to keep up that record of never having lost to tonight's opponent.

And now he's up by 13-4 so far in the fifth so looking good for the next round for Ford.

19:55 - Ford on the board

Terrible rhyme, but Tom Ford is on the board as he slices the deficit to 2-1. Fun fact (stolen from the Eurosport commentary box): he's never lost to Jack Lisowski.

19:45 - Lisowski doubles lead

Lisowski is motoring in the empty arena as he takes a 2-0 lead over Ford, adding a 63 break to his earlier knock of 87. He needs just two more frames to book his spot in the last 16.

Meanwhile, Judd Trump will complete today's action BUT he doesn't know who his opponent will be.

Daniel Wells and Martin O'Donnell are scrapping out for the right to play the world champion and are currently locked at 2-2. Could be a late night...

19:30 - Lisowski takes early advantage

Jack Lisowski has taken the opening frame against Tom Ford.

19.10 - Trump wins through

So it was a slow start for Judd Trump but he's nudged through in the end against Figueiredo, 4-2 to take his place in the next round.

18:45 - Trump in the lead

The world champion is ahead now at three frames to two, and he's making a good fist of taking the sixth two.

He's up by 20-7 as he looks to really stamp his authority on this after a nervous start.

18:25 - Trump levels

We're level now at 2-2 and Trump is steaming ahead in the fifth frame.

He's up 59-41 as we stand and he's looking good to finally get into a lead here.

18:00 - Trump ahead in the fourth

Trump's up by 40-0 in the fourth frame as he looks to get himself back into it here in Gibraltar.

17:54 - Figueiredo back in front

Not a snappy frame by any means but Figueiredo has regained the lead at the end of the third.

Just a brief pause now whilst we wait to see the world champion's response in the fourth frame.

17.35 - Trump levels up

That didn't take long. The world champion is back on terms at 1-1 as we go into the third frame.

17.25 - Figueiredo leads

Figueiredo is one up after the first frame as he looks to spoil Trumps day in Gibraltar.

16.50 - Up next....

Judd Trump against Brazilian Igor Figueiredo.

16.45 - He's done it!

Joe Perry reaches the third round in style with an 89-clearance clinching a 4-1 victory over Lei Peifan.

16.19 - Perry one away...

Perry takes the fourth frame to go one away from a place in the last 32. The recovery from snookers in the third frame looks the pivotal moment in this match.

16.05 - Perry leads

A bit more excitement there. Perry needed two snookers and got them to take a 2-1 lead.

15.32 - Perry makes it 1-1

Perry has levelled at one-apiece. The quality still leaving much to be desired.

15.29 - Lisowski flying

Jack Lisowski is in fantastic form. He has made a 143 clearance to record the highest break of the tournament and is 3-0 up on Hossein Vafaei.

15.12 - Lei ahead

Lei takes a very forgettable opening frame in the match.

14.32 - Perry v Peifan

Back to live action now and we have Joe Perry and Lei Peifan going head-to-head in the second round.

14.20 - Trump the man to beat?

A convincing 4-0 win for Trump - an 80 break in the last frame sealing his place in round 2. As we say at every tournament, he will take a lot of beating this week.

14.10 - And here we go again...

We're back on the baize and showing highlights of Judd Trump on the table against Lee Prickman.

13.00 - We'll be back

The snooker will resume on Eurosport 1 at 14.10.

12.14 - Brilliant break from Xiao Guodong

A superb total clearance of 123 has seen Xiao Guodong beat Rob Milkins 4-0 to reach the last 64 of the tournament where he will face countryman Ying Sijun.

11.34 - Xiao has taken the first two frames against Milkins. Both scrappy frames, the second secured by the Chinese player with a 57 break.

10.52 - Milkman underway

Rob Milkins and Xiao Guodong now underway on the main table. The winner plays Yuan Sijun in the last 64.

10.24 - Lisowski through

Lisowski goes through winning four straight frames to reach the last 64 where he will play Hossein Vafaei.

09:58 - Lisowski leads

Breaks of 67 and 60 have Lisowski 3-2 ahead of Brown now.

09:48 - Tournament-high break!

Tom Ford has made a tournament-high 141 break to take a 3-1 lead over Michael Georgiou - £5000 goes his way if no one can surpass that.

09:21 - No crowd

To the sound of no applause whatsoever, as spectators are locked out, Jack Lisowski has pulled a frame back with a break of 80 and now trails Jordan Brown 2-1.

09:00 - Hello and welcome!

Good morning and, it seems very bizarre to say this, welcome to live coverage of the Gibraltar Open. Yes that's right, snooker is carrying on as if nothing is happening...

Utterly bizarre.