Gibraltar Open LIVE - Lisowski in action as snooker continues as normal
Incredibly snooker is carrying on as usual despite a global sport shutdown due to the coronavirus, follow all the action live.
09:21 - To the sound of no applause whatsoever, as spectators are locked out, Jack Lisowski has pulled a frame back with a break of 80 and now trails Jordan Brown 2-1.
09:00 - WELCOME
Good morning and, it seems very bizarre to say this, welcome to live coverage of the Gibraltar Open. Yes that's right, snooker is carrying on as if nothing is happening...
Utterly bizarre.