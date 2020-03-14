Gibraltar Open LIVE - Trump headlines day two of action in Gibraltar

12.14 - A superb total clearance of 123 has seen Xiao Guodong beat Rob Milkins 4-0 to reach the last 64 of the tournament where he will face countryman Ying Sijun.

11.34 - Xiao has taken the first two frames against Milkins. Both scrappy frames, the second secured by the Chinese player with a 57 break.

10.52 - Rob Milkins and Xiao Guodong now underway on the main table. The winner plays Yuan Sijun in the last 64.

10.24 - Lisowski goes through winning four straight frames to reach the last 64 where he will play Hossein Vafaei.

09:58 - Breaks of 67 and 60 have Lisowski 3-2 ahead of Brown now.

09:48 - Tom Ford has made a tournament-high 141 break to take a 3-1 lead over Michael Georgiou - £5000 goes his way if no one can surpass that.

09:21 - To the sound of no applause whatsoever, as spectators are locked out, Jack Lisowski has pulled a frame back with a break of 80 and now trails Jordan Brown 2-1.

09:00 - WELCOME

Good morning and, it seems very bizarre to say this, welcome to live coverage of the Gibraltar Open. Yes that's right, snooker is carrying on as if nothing is happening...

Utterly bizarre.