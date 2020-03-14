14/03/20
Andy Hicks
10:30
Ashley Hugill
Gibraltar Open • Round 1
Andy Hicks - Ashley Hugill
Gibraltar Open - 14 March 2020

Gibraltar Open – Follow the Snooker match between Andy Hicks and Ashley Hugill live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:30 on 14 March 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Andy Hicks vs Ashley Hugill. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
