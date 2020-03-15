15/03/20
F. O'BrienFergal O'Brien
Starting from
09:00
K. WilsonKyren Wilson
Gibraltar Open • Round 4
Fergal O'Brien - Kyren Wilson
Gibraltar Open - 15 March 2020

Gibraltar Open – Follow the Snooker match between Fergal O'Brien and Kyren Wilson live with Eurosport. The match starts at 09:00 on 15 March 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Fergal O'Brien vs Kyren Wilson. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
