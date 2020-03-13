LIVE

Oliver Lines - David Grace

Gibraltar Open - 13 March 2020

Gibraltar Open – Follow the Snooker match between Oliver Lines and David Grace live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 13 March 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Oliver Lines vs David Grace. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.