The world champion and world number one chose his words carefully speaking to World Snooker Tour after booking his place in the last 16 of the event with a 4-1 win over Martin O’Donnell on Saturday night, but did not strike an optimistic tone.

The elite eight-man Tour Championship – where Trump starts as favourite at the top of the one-year ranking list - is due to begin in Llandudno on Tuesday with the World Championship at the Crucible Theatre pencilled in for April 18-May 4.

But with Premier League and Scottish Premiership football cancelled and Six Nations rugby postponed this weekend, the health crisis could deny Trump the chance to defend his title next month.

“It’s always a nice place to come,” said Trump, who overcame Li Hang and Liang Wenbo, both by 4-1 scorelines, to reach the semi-finals in Gibraltar. “It’s obviously difficult circumstances at the moment.

" Everyone is in the same position, and everybody is trying to grab a win before who knows what will happen. "

Trump is in the dark about whether or not the final two ranking events will go ahead with World Snooker Tour admitting they will listen to government advice and “consider all scenarios” in a bid to ensure players, officials and fans are not put at risk.

The China Open in Beijing was due to be played later this month, but has already been cancelled due to the outbreak.

Video - Unusual fluke helps Trump to 132 break 02:35

The Gibraltar Open was initially due to be played in front of 100 fans, but became a closed doors event on Saturday with neighbours Spain heading for lockdown after declaring a state of national emergency with the death toll at 191 and thousands battling the illness.

Trump has moved onto 92 centuries for the season compiling 103 in his win over Li and 113 against Liang, but admits beating Neil Robertson’s record tally of 103 centuries from 2013/14 could be beyond him.

" It’s going to be difficult. I obviously don’t how many matches I’ve got left or tournaments I’ve got left. It might be out of my hands already. "

Trump - who faces Xiao Guodong in the last four - is likely to need to win the Gibraltar Open on Sunday if he is going to become the first player in history to win six ranking events.

He will earn a £150,000 bonus if he wins the £50,000 first prize from claiming the trophy.

Robertson is £35,000 ahead of him in the BetVictor European series, but will be denied the money if Trump emerges victorious on Sunday evening.

Robertson and several leading players including Ali Carter, David Gilbert, Stephen Maguire, Graeme Dott and Jimmy White body swerved the event amid the outbreak.

The Gibraltar Open has already courted attention for its decision to defy the coronavirus outbreak that has wiped out most of the sporting calendar.

Seven referees were unable to get to the tournament after their flights were cancelled, leading to bizarre scenes on some tables as players re-spotted the balls in their own matches.

Gibraltar Open quarter-finals (best of seven frames)

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 0-4 Kyren Wilson

David Grace 1-4 Mark Williams

Jimmy Robertson 3-4 Xiao Guodong

Liang Wenbo 1-4 Judd Trump

Gibraltar Open last 16 results

Ben Woollaston 2-4 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Fergal O'Brien 3-4 Kyren Wilson

Lyu Haotian 1-4 David Grace

Tian Pengfei 3-4 Mark Williams

Rory McLeod 1-4 Jimmy Robertson

Tom Ford 2-4 Xiao Guodong

Ashley Hugill 2-4 Liang Wenbo

Li Hang 1-4 Judd Trump

Gibraltar Open last 32