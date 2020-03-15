With the Premier League, the Scottish Premiership and Six Nations rugby match between Wales and Scotland all called off due to the coronavirus global pandemic, snooker’s Gibraltar Open continued at pace despite having no spectators in attendance.

World champion and world number one Judd Trump eased into the last 16 with a 4-1 win over Martin O'Donnell.

The Bristolian earlier ran in 104, 57 and 80 in a 4-0 win over Lee Prickman with knocks of 74, 132, 57 and 69 enough for a 4-2 victory over Igor Figueirodo, who produced 74 and 83 in defeat in the last 64.

Trump made 80 and watched O'Donnell produce 70 in the second frame before a couple of 70 knocks helped set up a meeting with Li Hang in the last 16.

If Trump collects the £50,000 first prize, he will earn a £150,000 bonus and deny Neil Robertson the bonus prize from the BetVictor European Series.

Robertson opted out of the event due to illness, but he continues to lead Trump by £35,000 in the four-event series.

The Gibraltar Open has already courted attention for its decision to defy the coronavirus outbreak that has wiped out most of the sporting calendar.

Seven referees were unable to get to the tournament after their flights were cancelled, leading to bizarre scenes on some tables as players re-spotted the balls in their own matches.

Gibraltar Open last 16 draw

Ben Woollaston v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Fergal O'Brien v Kyren Wilson

Lyu Haotian v David Grace

Tian Pengfei v Mark Williams

Rory McLeod v Jimmy Robertson

Tom Ford v Xiao Guodong

Ashley Hugill v Liang Wenbo

Li Hang v Judd Trump

