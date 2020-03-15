Getty Images
Trump continues £200,000 quest by reaching Gibraltar Open last 16
Judd Trump eased into the Gibraltar Open last 16 with a 4-1 win over world number 34 Martin O'Donnell at the Europa Point Sports Complex.
With the Premier League, the Scottish Premiership and Six Nations rugby match between Wales and Scotland all called off due to the coronavirus global pandemic, snooker’s Gibraltar Open continued at pace despite having no spectators in attendance.
The Bristolian earlier ran in 104, 57 and 80 in a 4-0 win over Lee Prickman with knocks of 74, 132, 57 and 69 enough for a 4-2 victory over Igor Figueirodo, who produced 74 and 83 in defeat in the last 64.
Trump made 80 and watched O'Donnell produce 70 in the second frame before a couple of 70 knocks helped set up a meeting with Li Hang in the last 16.
If Trump collects the £50,000 first prize, he will earn a £150,000 bonus and deny Neil Robertson the bonus prize from the BetVictor European Series.
Robertson opted out of the event due to illness, but he continues to lead Trump by £35,000 in the four-event series.
The Gibraltar Open has already courted attention for its decision to defy the coronavirus outbreak that has wiped out most of the sporting calendar.
Seven referees were unable to get to the tournament after their flights were cancelled, leading to bizarre scenes on some tables as players re-spotted the balls in their own matches.
Gibraltar Open last 16 draw
- Ben Woollaston v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Fergal O'Brien v Kyren Wilson
- Lyu Haotian v David Grace
- Tian Pengfei v Mark Williams
- Rory McLeod v Jimmy Robertson
- Tom Ford v Xiao Guodong
- Ashley Hugill v Liang Wenbo
- Li Hang v Judd Trump
Gibraltar Open last 32
- Stuart Bingham 0-4 Ben Woollaston
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 4-0 Harvey Chandler
- Fergal O'Brien 4-2 Chen Zifan
- Luca Brecel 0-4 Kyren Wilson
- Mark Selby 1-4 Lyu Haotian
- Oliver Lines 1-4 David Grace
- Scott Donaldson 2-4 Tian Pengfei
- Martin Gould 1-4 Mark Williams
- Rory McLeod 4-1 Elliot Slessor
- Joe Perry 3-4 Jimmy Robertson
- Tom Ford 4-2 Jack Lisowski
- Xiao Guodong 4-1 Lun Ning
- Michael Holt 1-4 Ashley Hugill
- Liang Wenbo 4-1 Zhao Xintong
- Mark Joyce 3-4 Li Hang
- Martin O'Donnell 1-4 Judd Trump