On a black Friday when the Premier League, the Scottish Premiership and Six Nations rugby match between Wales and Scotland were all called off, and the London Marathon and US Masters golf tournament were postponed due to the global pandemic, snooker’s Gibraltar Open was left as the last sport standing.

Three-times world champion Mark Selby lost 4-1 to world number 29 Lyu Haotian in the last 32 with defending champion and Masters winner Bingham going down 4-0 to Ben Woollaston,

Selby produced a magnificent 138 break in the fourth frame against the Chinese player who rolled in 104, 69 and 51 to reach the last 16 on Sunday.

Video - Gibraltar Open: Wilson concludes his 4-0 win over Brecel with a century 01:52

Bingham compiled only 71 points in four frames as he was bundled out by fellow Englishman Woollaston, who made top runs of 79 and 74.

Kyren Wilson swamped Luca Brecel 4-0 with breaks of 76, 90 and 107 to progress with 2018 world champion Mark Williams a 4-1 winner over Martin Gould.

Only 100 fans are allowed to watch the matches at the Europa Point Sports Complex with world champion Judd Trump in action on Saturday.

Neil Robertson, Ali Carter, Stephen Maguire, David Gilbert, Jimmy White and Graeme Dott were among the players who decided to avoid travelling to the event amid the coronavirus outbreak.