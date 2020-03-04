Getty Images
Trump to face Gibraltar’s top player in bid to make snooker history
World champion and world number Judd Trump will open against amateur Lee Prickman in his quest to become the first man to claim six rankings title in a season.
When is the Gibraltar Open?
The amateur qualifying rounds begin on Wednesday March 11 with the final four rounds from the last 16 including the final concluding on Sunday March 15. All matches are the best of seven frames from the round of 128 on onwards.
Where is it?
The Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar.
Where can I watch?
Live coverage will be on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player. Check the schedule for times.
Who is the defending champion?
Masters champion Stuart Bingham. He won the event a year ago with a 4-1 victory over Welshman Ryan Day in the final.
Who is favourite?
World champion and world number one Judd Trump, who is bidding to become the first man in the history of the sport to claim six ranking tournaments in a season. He has been drawn to face Gibraltar’s top amateur player Lee Prickman in the round of 128. Prickman and Gareth Lopez - who faces Joe Perry - were handed wildcards as Gibraltar's leading two players.
Who else will fancy their chances?
It is a field dripping with class despite the shortened format. Bingham is defending his title, but will be joined by fellow former world champions Neil Robertson, John Higgins, Mark Selby and Mark Williams. Williams needs to win the event to claim a place at the Tour Championship in Lladudno a week later which involves only the top eight on the one-year ranking list. Former UK champion Stephen Maguire, former Masters champion Mark Allen, recent Welsh Open finalist Kyren Wilson and six-times World Championship finalist Jimmy White are also competing on the Rock.
What is the prize money?
The winner of the event picks up a £50,000 first prize with the runner-up claiming £20,000, but there is also the not so trivial matter of £150,000 to be won by either Robertson or Trump, the two leading players in the world rankings.
So Trump or Robertson could claim £200,000 over three days?
Very possibly. If either man wins the tournament they claim the top prize plus a £150,000 bonus from tournament sponsors Betvictor. Robertson leads the BetVictor European Series having amassed £115,000 from three events so far with world champion Trump £35,000 behind in second place.
Trump and Robertson, officially one and two in the world rankings, are seeded to meet in the last four which would give Trump the chance to catch and overtake Australia’s leading player by claiming the title.
Winning the European Series will secure either man a £150,000 bonus ahead of the Tour Championship in Llandudno (March 17-22).
Robertson won the first of the European series with a 9-0 whitewash of Zhou Yeulong in the European Masters final before Trump downed Robertson 9-6 in the German Masters final.
With neither player competing at the recent BetVictor Shoot-Out, Trump needs to win the event to deny Robertson his lucrative bonus.
Any other key information?
It is one of only three ranking events left this season. With the cancellation of the China Open at the end of March due to the coronavirus outbreak, only the Gibraltar Open and Tour Championship remain on the schedule before the World Championship begins in Sheffield on April 18.
Odds
World rankings one-year list (after Players Championship)
- 1 Judd Trump 656,500
- 2 Shaun Murphy 383,000
- 3 Mark Selby 282,500
- 4 Neil Robertson 274,500
- 5 Ding Junhui 261,250
- 6 Yan Bingtao 206,500
- 7 Mark Allen 165,500
- 8 John Higgins 158,500
- 9 Stephen Maguire 152,000
- 10 Graeme Dott 136,250
- 11 Thep Un-Nooh 131,000
- 12 Kyren Wilson 130,000
- 13 Joe Perry 127,000
- 14 Mark Williams 113,250
- 15 David Gilbert 104,000