Snooker

Gibraltar Open 2021: Did he touch it?! - Jimmy Robertson calls foul on himself but was he right?

Jimmy Robertson showed great sportsmanship during his Gibraltar Open defeat to David Gilbert when he called a foul on himself. But was it a foul? The 2021 Gibraltar Open is live on Eurosport. You can watch every moment on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:00:35, an hour ago