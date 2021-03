Snooker

Gibraltar Open 2021: 'He can do no wrong' - Fluke on pink helps Mark Williams reach century

Mark Williams began his match in the Gibraltar Open fine form and even had the luck of the balls as a fluke on the pink helped him to a century. The 2021 Gibraltar Open is live on Eurosport. You can watch every moment on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:07:39, an hour ago