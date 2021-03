Snooker

Gibraltar Open 2021: ‘He will take anything that comes along!’ – Chris Wakelin’s lucky pot

Mark Selby suffered a shock loss to Chris Wakelin in the third round of the Gibraltar Open, with Wakelin the beneficiary of a large slice of luck during the second frame. The 2021 Gibraltar Open is live on Eurosport. Watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:00:34, 3 hours ago