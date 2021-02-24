Judd Trump says it would be a “surprise” to him if Stephen Hendry “won any games at all” on his return to snooker next week.

The seven-time world champion will make his eagerly awaited comeback at the Gibraltar Open (Live on Eurosport), after a “glitch” in the online entry system meant he missed out on the Welsh Open.

Hendry, who’s now 52, retired from the sport in 2012 and has mostly worked as a pundit since then.

Trump, who was knocked out of the Players Championship in the first round by Stuart Bingham earlier this week, doubts whether the Scot is up to the challenge, insisting it is a very different landscape to the one he left.

“It is a strange one”, the world number one told The Sun.

“I don’t know whether he is coming back to take it seriously, or just as a bit of fun.

“It is going to be tough for anyone after that amount of time off. It would surprise me if he won any games at all.

“I think when Stephen retired the standard was already starting to go up and that caught him out.

“I think he found it harder as Ronnie O’Sullivan, John Higgins and Mark Williams started to get the better of him.

“He found that tough to take, so I’d be surprised if he can get many results now the whole tour is of a very good standard.”

