Jack Lisowski continued his strong early-season form with a 4-1 win over Anthony Hamilton in the fourth round of the Gibraltar Open.

Lisowski scored heavily throughout as he hit 88 in the first frame to take it 113-7.

Hamilton then levelled at 1-1 with a break of 59, before Lisowski eased to victory.

Breaks of 68, 126 and 65 in three successive frames gave his opponent little chance as he cruised into the quarter-finals.

Elsewhere Eurosport pundit Jimmy White's dream run came to an end as he was beaten 4-2 by Chris Wakelin.

MatthewSelt had little difficulty with a 4-1 win over Iranian player Sohail Vahedi.

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh went out 4-2 to Lu Ning in the last of the afternoon games.

Fourth round results, Saturday 6 March

Jack Lisowski 4-1 Anthony Hamilton

4-1 Anthony Hamilton Chris Wakelin 4-2 Jimmy White

4-2 Jimmy White Matthew Selt 4-1 Sohail Vehedi

4-1 Sohail Vehedi Lu Ning 4-2 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

