Jack Lisowski continued his strong early-season form with a 4-1 win over Anthony Hamilton in the fourth round of the Gibraltar Open.
Lisowski scored heavily throughout as he hit 88 in the first frame to take it 113-7.
Hamilton then levelled at 1-1 with a break of 59, before Lisowski eased to victory.
Lisowski notches ton against Hamilton
Breaks of 68, 126 and 65 in three successive frames gave his opponent little chance as he cruised into the quarter-finals.
Elsewhere Eurosport pundit Jimmy White's dream run came to an end as he was beaten 4-2 by Chris Wakelin.
MatthewSelt had little difficulty with a 4-1 win over Iranian player Sohail Vahedi.
Thepchaiya Un-Nooh went out 4-2 to Lu Ning in the last of the afternoon games.
Fourth round results, Saturday 6 March
- Jack Lisowski 4-1 Anthony Hamilton
- Chris Wakelin 4-2 Jimmy White
- Matthew Selt 4-1 Sohail Vehedi
- Lu Ning 4-2 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
WATCH - Lisowski powers home long red against Hamilton
