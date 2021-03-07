Judd Trump brought an end to Matthew Selt’s dream run at the Gibraltar Open with a 4-1 win in the semi-finals.

Selt has had a high-profile week after being paired with, and beating, Stephen Hendry in the first round - and he made an excellent start to the semi-final by winning the first frame and establishing a big lead in the second.

Trump required two snookers in the second, but he got them and went on to steal the frame. It proved to be a pivotal moment as the world number one rattled off the third frame in quick time and raced to the finish line.

Selt, on his 36th birthday, made the ideal start against a player of the quality of Trump, as he kept the defending champion cold with two good contributions to take the opening frame.

Selt had Trump worried when establishing a big lead in the second via a break of 69. The world number one required two snookers, but got them both and closed out the frame after a safety exchange on the blue.

The look on Selt’s face was one of shock, and he failed to recover. Trump rattled off the third, and knocked in his 69th century of the season in the fourth.

Selt had a chance in the fifth, but he ran out of position getting to the yellow, which would have been frame ball, and later in the frame he potted the green only to go in-off and it allowed Trump to close out the win.

Lisowski will be Trump’s opponent later in the evening, and it will be their third meeting of the season in a final.

Lisowski, who lost to Trump in the World Grand Prix and German Masters, was forced to dig deep to beat Stuart Carrington 4-3 in the last four.

