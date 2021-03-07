Judd Trump crushed Jack Lisowski 4-0 to defend his Gibraltar Open title.

Having secured the £150,000 European Series bonus earlier in the week, the pressure was off to an extent but the world number one has an insatiable appetite for success and he produced a dominant display.

In wrapping up victory, Trump was picking up his fifth ranking title of the season and 21st in all.

Finals, particularly ones against Trump, are beginning to become an issue for Lisowski, whose search for a first title goes on.

It was his third defeat in a final to Trump this season, after losses at the World Grand Prix and German Masters, and his sixth defeat in total.

Lisowski handed Trump the ideal start in the opening frame by going for an ambitious plant that failed to drop.

Trump did not close out the frame in one visit, but the points he put on the board were enough of a cushion to secure it.

While the first frame took a couple of visits to secure, Trump wrapped up the second at the first time of asking with a break of 106 - his 70th century of the season - which was made with the black welded to the bottom cushion.

Lisowski crafted an excellent chance for himself in the third frame, with a series of quality pots and cannons setting up a frame-winning chance.

Infuriatingly, having done all the hard work, he missed a simple pink and Trump stepped in to move within one frame of victory.

Lisowski attempted to pot his way out of the hole he found himself in, but a long red did not drop and Trump pounced to secure the title with a break of 94.

Trump had a brief dip in form a couple of weeks ago, but he bounced back in style at the Gibraltar Open and secured the title for the loss of three frames over the whole tournament.

