Snooker

Gibraltar Open 2021 - Judd Trump: Jack Lisowski will be 'unstoppable' after he wins elusive trophy

Trump won his fifth ranking title after a 4-0 win over Lisowski in the Gibraltar Open final and says caring less and having fun were behind his run to the final. “The way me and Jack play, you’ve got to enjoy it. You’ve got to just go out there and show you don’t really care, you’re just having fun. And that’s the way to play if you want to get to finals.”

00:03:04, an hour ago