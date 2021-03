Snooker

Gibraltar Open 2021 - Judd Trump makes fine start to second frame v Jack Lisowski

Judd Trump successfully defended the Gibraltar Open with a dominant win over Jack Lisowski. Trump advanced to the final after getting the better of Stephen Hendry's conqueror Matthew Selt, while Lisowski edged out Stuart Carrington in a deciding frame. Trump had already secured the European Series bonus of £150,000 prior to the final of the event.

