Mark Allen was forced into a final-frame decider against 15-year-old rising star Iulian Boiko before overcoming the Ukrainian 4-3 to reach the last-32 of the Gibraltar Open - but only after a big helping hand from the snooker gods.

Boiko raced into a 2-0 lead with two scrappy frames before Allen clawed one back. The teenager was not to be flustered though as he bounced back by snatching the fourth.

Gibraltar Open Mark Allen flukes final black to complete comeback and beat 15-year-old Iulian Boiko 2 HOURS AGO

With Allen 3-1 down to the world number 119, he rattled off two frames in a row with a stunning 126 century which he followed up with a swift sixth frame, taking it 61-22 after Boiko missed a straightforward red.

And the 35-year-old Irishman could breathe a sigh of relief in the final-frame decider. Boiko missed the black to force it to a re-spot and Allen remarkably fluked it in to seal the victory.

More to follow...

Gibraltar Open 'Exciting' – Selby eyes possible £200,000 showdown with Trump 16 HOURS AGO