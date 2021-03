Snooker

Gibraltar Open 2021 snooker: 'It's amazing!' - Hendry on the longevity of O'Sullivan and Higgins

Speaking after his comeback game Stephen Hendry spoke highly of the longevity of fellow legends Ronnie O'Sullivan and John Higgins. The 2021 Gibraltar Open is live on Eurosport. You can watch every moment on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:00:41, 55 views, 31 minutes ago