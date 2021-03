Snooker

Gibraltar Open 2021 snooker - Jack Lisowski produces an outrageous double during semi-final

Gibraltar Open 2021 snooker - Jack Lisowski produces an outrageous double during his semi-final against Stuart Carrington. Judd Trump and Lisowski lead the exciting line up of stars contending for the title in Milton Keynes. Watch the action from the event live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:00:25, an hour ago