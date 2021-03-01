Jamie Clarke hit a sparkling century on his way to the first upset of the Gibraltar Open as he thrashed Masters champion Yan Bingtao 4-1.
The first frame was a tense affair that was eventually edged by Clarke who then followed up by taking the second.
Bingtao battled back with a break of 56 but the world number 12 was struggling for form and was having some bad luck among the balls.
That was compounded when Clarke fired in an impressive break of 134 to move one away from victory, which he secured with a break of 72.
Elsewhere, Zhou Yuelong hit four consecutive half-century breaks as he whitewashed compatriot Xu Si whilst Alexander Ursenbacher beat Yuan Sijun 4-1.
HENDRY RETURNS
The tournament is a landmark as it will be the first tournament back for seven-time champion of the world Stephen Hendry.
The Scot saw Ronnie O’Sullivan reach his record of 57 ranking finals over the weekend and will face close friend Matthew Selt on Tuesday.
World number one Judd Trump, who faces Robbie Williams later on Monday, has expressed doubt over whether Hendry will be able to compete.
“It is a strange one”, the world number one told The Sun.
“I don’t know whether he is coming back to take it seriously, or just as a bit of fun.
GIBRALTAR OPEN RESULTS
Monday
- Jamie Clarke 4-0 Yan Bingtao
- Alexander Uursenbacher 4-1 Yuan Sijun
- Zhou Yuelong 4-0 Xu Si