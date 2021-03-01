Defending champion Judd Trump eased into the second round of the Gibraltar Open with a 4-1 win over Robbie Williams.
The world No 1 reeled off three half-century breaks as he advanced in just over an hour.
He will next face either Haydon Pinhey or Sunny Akani.
After losing in the first round of the Players Championship last week, Trump looked on top of his game as he opened with a break of 74 against Williams and then followed up by winning the second frame.
Williams hit back with a break of 85 but Trump took the fourth frame with another half-century break of 54.
The world No 1 secured the win in just over an hour with an 80 break.
Shaun Murphy also advanced with a 4-2 victory over Ashley Hugill while Joe Perry won by the same scoreline against Mark Davis.
Si Jiahui upset Ding Junhui and Masters champion Yan Bingtao also suffered a shock first-round loss.
GIBRALTAR OPEN RESULTS
Monday
- Jamie Clarke 4-0 Yan Bingtao
- Alexander Uursenbacher 4-1 Yuan Sijun
- Zhou Yuelong 4-0 Xu Si
- Xiao Guodong 4-2 Martin O'Donnell
- Liang Wenbo 4-1 Brian Ochoiski
- David Gilbert 4-1 Paul Davison
- Jimmy Robertson 4-2 James Cahill
- David Lilley 4-2 Duane Jones
- Si Jiahui 4-2 Ding Junhui
- Mitchell Mann 4-0 Lukas Kleckers
- Robert Milkins 4-3 Gary Wilson
- Ricky Walden 4-3 Mark Joyce
- Rory McLeod 1-4 Hossein Vafaei
- Joe Perry 4-2 Mark Davis
- Shaun Murphy 4-2 Ashley Hugill
- Andy Hicks 1-4 Allan Taylor
- Judd Trump 4-1 Robbie Williams