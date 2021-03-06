Judd Trump powered into the last 16 of the Gibraltar Open with a 4-0 win over Robert Milkins.
The world No 1 kicked off with breaks of 126 and 80 before wrapping up the match in just an hour.
He will face Alexander Ursenbacher in the last 16 on Saturday evening.
Trump, who found out on Friday that he had earned the £150,000 bonus for finishing top of the European Series rankings following Mark Selby’s defeat, started in impressive fashion.
A 126 break saw him rattle through the opening frame and he followed up with 80 in the second frame.
He looked well set in the third frame until he potted a red along with the blue to allow Milkins to the table.
Milkins could only make eight before running out of position and missing with a plant to the bottom corner.
That proved decisive as Trump took the frame to close on victory.
Milkins had a chance to make a substantial break in the fourth frame but ran out of position with a 32-0 lead.
Trump started a break with a long red and brilliant blue before fluking a red into the corner and playing for a snooker behind the yellow.
Although Milkins got out of the snooker at the first attempt, he left a red on and Trump did enough to secure victory.
Mark Allen also reached the last 16 with a 4-2 win over Hossein Vafaei.
Shaun Murphy was beaten earlier in the day while Jimmy White reached the last 16 of a tournament for the first time since 2017.
Gibraltar Open results and schedule
Saturday, March 6
9am
- Lei Peifan 1-4 Stuart Carrington
- David Gilbert 4-0 Zhao Xintong
- Jack Lisowski 4-2 Fraser Patrick
- Lu Ning 4-2 Pang Junxu
11.30am
- Soheil Vahedi 4-0 Tom Ford
- Chen Zifan 3-4 Jimmy White
- Shaun Murphy 1-4 Anthony Hamilton
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 4-2 Ali Carter
2pm
- Judd Trump 4-0 Robert Milkins
- Hossein Vafaei 2-4 Mark Allen
- Martin Gould 3-4 Jamie Clarke
- Zhao Jianbo 1-4 Xiao Guodong
4.30pm
- Matthew Selt v Sohail Vahedi
- Jimmy White v Chris Wakelin
- Anthony Hamilton v Jack Lisowski
- Lu Ning v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
7pm
- Judd Trump v Alexander Ursenbacher
- Mark Allen v Ricky Walden
- Stuart Carrington v David Gilbert
- Jamie Clarke v Xiao Guodong
