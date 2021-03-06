Judd Trump powered into the last 16 of the Gibraltar Open with a 4-0 win over Robert Milkins.

The world No 1 kicked off with breaks of 126 and 80 before wrapping up the match in just an hour.

He will face Alexander Ursenbacher in the last 16 on Saturday evening.

A 126 break saw him rattle through the opening frame and he followed up with 80 in the second frame.

Trump lands lovely plant against Milkins

He looked well set in the third frame until he potted a red along with the blue to allow Milkins to the table.

Milkins could only make eight before running out of position and missing with a plant to the bottom corner.

That proved decisive as Trump took the frame to close on victory.

Milkins had a chance to make a substantial break in the fourth frame but ran out of position with a 32-0 lead.

Trump started a break with a long red and brilliant blue before fluking a red into the corner and playing for a snooker behind the yellow.

Although Milkins got out of the snooker at the first attempt, he left a red on and Trump did enough to secure victory.

Mark Allen also reached the last 16 with a 4-2 win over Hossein Vafaei.

Gibraltar Open results and schedule

Saturday, March 6

9am

Lei Peifan 1-4 Stuart Carrington

David Gilbert 4-0 Zhao Xintong

4-0 Zhao Xintong Jack Lisowski 4-2 Fraser Patrick

4-2 Fraser Patrick Lu Ning 4-2 Pang Junxu

11.30am

Soheil Vahedi 4-0 Tom Ford

4-0 Tom Ford Chen Zifan 3-4 Jimmy White

Shaun Murphy 1-4 Anthony Hamilton

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 4-2 Ali Carter

2pm

Judd Trump 4-0 Robert Milkins

4-0 Robert Milkins Hossein Vafaei 2-4 Mark Allen

Martin Gould 3-4 Jamie Clarke

Zhao Jianbo 1-4 Xiao Guodong

4.30pm

Matthew Selt v Sohail Vahedi

Jimmy White v Chris Wakelin

Anthony Hamilton v Jack Lisowski

Lu Ning v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

7pm

Judd Trump v Alexander Ursenbacher

Mark Allen v Ricky Walden

Stuart Carrington v David Gilbert

Jamie Clarke v Xiao Guodong

