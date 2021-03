Snooker

Gibraltar Open 2021 snooker - Judd Trump somehow finds middle pocket with perfect cut on yellow

Gibraltar Open 2021 snooker - Judd Trump somehow finds the middle pocket with a perfect cut on the yellow. Trump and Jack Lisowski lead the exciting line up of stars contending for the title from the quarter-finals to the final. Watch the action from the event live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:00:10, an hour ago