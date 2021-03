Snooker

Gibraltar Open 2021 snooker - Mark Selby finally closes out match after marathon on black

It took him a while but Mark Selby eventually closed out his match and moved to the next round. The 2021 Gibraltar Open is live on Eurosport. You can watch every moment on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:02:49, 109 views, 2 hours ago