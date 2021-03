Snooker

Gibraltar Open 2021 snooker news - Mark Selby oozes class as he rolls in big century

Watch Mark Selby roll in a brilliant century in the first round of the Gibraltar Open. The 2021 Gibraltar Open is live on Eurosport. You can watch every moment on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

