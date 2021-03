Snooker

Gibraltar Open 2021 snooker: 'Not yet' - Stephen Hendry knows he has work to do before Crucible test

Speaking after his comeback match following nine years away from the sport Stephen Hendry admitted he still has work to do to get up to scratch. The 2021 Gibraltar Open is live on Eurosport. You can watch every moment on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

