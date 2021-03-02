Stephen Hendry will be keen not to embarrass himself on his return to the World Snooker Tour after a nine-year absence, according to 2005 world champion Shaun Murphy.

The seven-times world champion plays his first match on the main World Snooker Tour since retiring in 2012 when he faces close friend Matthew Selt in the first round of the Gibraltar Open on Tuesday night (LIVE at 7pm on Eurosport).

Hendry quit after losing 13-2 to fellow Scot Stephen Maguire in the quarter-finals of the World Championship nine years ago, a match he revealed he "basically gave up about a third of the way through".

World number seven Murphy feels he won't want a repeat performance on his return to the sport he dominated in the 1990s.

'We can’t keep going on like this' - Murphy bickers with referee

"I'm really, really looking forward to it. The return of the king. I know them both very well," said Murphy, who completed a 4-2 win from 2-0 behind against Ashley Hugill in the first round with a sparkling 140, the highest break of the tournament so far.

"I think there has been good friendly banter between them.

"They would be a lot more mean-spirited on the golf course, I can assure you, where the banter is severe.

But make no mistake, they'll both want to win. I know this is a big match and a big marquee return for Stephen Hendry, but he won't want to walk out there and be made to look silly.

"I think he'll be trying his very best, I know Matt is going to give it everything he's got.

"And rightly so, it's the main focus of the first round of this tournament."

GIBRALTAR OPEN RESULTS

Monday

Jamie Clarke 4-0 Yan Bingtao

4-0 Yan Bingtao Alexander Uursenbacher 4-1 Yuan Sijun

4-1 Yuan Sijun Zhou Yuelong 4-0 Xu Si

4-0 Xu Si Xiao Guodong 4-2 Martin O'Donnell

4-2 Martin O'Donnell Liang Wenbo 4-1 Brian Ochoiski

4-1 Brian Ochoiski David Gilbert 4-1 Paul Davison

4-1 Paul Davison Jimmy Robertson 4-2 James Cahill

4-2 James Cahill David Lilley 4-2 Duane Jones

4-2 Duane Jones Si Jiahui 4-2 Ding Junhui

4-2 Ding Junhui Mitchell Mann 4-0 Lukas Kleckers

4-0 Lukas Kleckers Robert Milkins 4-3 Gary Wilson

4-3 Gary Wilson Ricky Walden 4-3 Mark Joyce

4-3 Mark Joyce Rory McLeod 1-4 Hossein Vafaei

Joe Perry 4-2 Mark Davis

4-2 Mark Davis Shaun Murphy 4-2 Ashley Hugill

4-2 Ashley Hugill Andy Hicks 1-4 Allan Taylor

Judd Trump 4-1 Robbie Williams

4-1 Robbie Williams Oliver Brown 1-4 Fan Zhengyi

Michael White 2-4 Sohail Vahedi

Zak Surety 2-4 Tom Ford

