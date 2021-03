Snooker

Gibraltar Open 2021 snooker: 'That is such a good shot' - Judd Trump produces terrific shot on pink

Judd Trump was sizzling against Alexander Ursenbacher and that was demonstrated by this pink. The 2021 Gibraltar Open is live on Eurosport. You can watch every moment on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:00:40, an hour ago