Judd Trump cruised into the semi-finals of the Gibraltar Open with an emphatic 4-0 win over Mark Allen , but two successive shocking misses became the surprise talking point.

Trump was simply too good in the afternoon match and Allen was left, at times, to simply shrug and laugh at his opponent's brilliance.

However, in stark contrast to his otherwise almost-faultless play, the world number one committed two unbelievable gaffes on successive shots in the fourth and final frame.

Former world champion Joe Johnson, on commentary for Eurosport at the time, could not believe his eyes at the pair of misses.

"Wow, an unexpected miss from Trump," he said after the first, a simple red to the middle pocket.

"Sometimes, that's all it takes, one miss. The other player gets their confidence."

Trump somehow finds middle pocket with perfect cut on yellow

Only the other player in this case, Allen, proceeded to give the table straight back to Trump with a poor miss of his own on a red into the other middle pocket.

The Bristolian then, inexplicably, missed an even easier tap-in into the same middle pocket to make it three on the bounce between the pair.

"Goodness me! Well... what odds would you have got on those three shots in a row after what we've seen," mused Eurosport commentator Philip Studd.

"After the brilliance of Trump, he's missed two on the bounce that he would normally pot with his eyes closed."

Trump completes stunning whitewash against Allen

According to Studd, Allen joked to his opponent off-camera: "Are you trying to drag it out here?"

Johnson continued, reflecting on the two misses: "You can't think of a reason why.

The only reason is that he didn't put enough care into the shot. It was practically unmissable.

Trump still somehow won the fourth frame to complete the whitewash, and will next face Matthew Selt, who also did not lose a frame against Chris Wakelin, in the semi-finals later in the day.

