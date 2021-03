Snooker

Gibraltar Open 2021 snooker video - Judd Trump completes stunning whitewash against Mark Allen

Judd Trump demolished Mark Allen, who simply had no response to the world number one, to seal his spot in the semi-finals. The tournament is in Milton Keynes where the event is being held due to the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic in the United Kingdom. Trump leads the finals day line up.

00:03:11, 2 hours ago