Soheil Vahedi produced snooker that looked beyond him for much of the afternoon, as he knocked in a century in the final frame to beat Mark Williams and reach the third round of the Gibraltar Open.

Williams started the match like a train, knocking in a century in the opening frame, but the contest went downhill from there as the pair inadvertently outdid each other with mistake after mistake.

Shredsville was on show as a series of misses that would have raised eyebrows in the snooker halls around the country were a showreel of lowlights.

Williams took the sixth frame to force a decider and was heavy favourite given his experience, but Vahedi summoned up his best snooker of the season to compile a 102 break, albeit it was one that took over 18 minutes to compile.

The Iranian is not known for his scoring, and the century was only his second of the season and eighth of his career.

"Steady as she goes has got it done for Vahedi,” said Eurosport’s Philip Studd. “What a moment to produce your finest snooker of the afternoon. Just two wins this season before this match, but this is a big one.”

Up next in the third round is a meeting with Tom Ford.

