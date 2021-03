Snooker

Gibraltar Open 2021 - Soheil Vahedi makes ton in final frame to beat Mark Williams in second round

Mark Williams made an excellent start with a century in the opening frame, but his game went downhill from there. He was favourite to progress when taking a sixth frame and forcing a decider, but Soheil Vahedi knocked in only his second century of the season to advance to the third round of the Gibraltar Open

00:03:45, 8 hours ago