Snooker

Gibraltar Open 2021 - 'We can’t keep going on like this' - Shaun Murphy bickers with referee

Shaun Murphy had a stand-off with referee Ben Williams at the Gibraltar Open after enquiring why the onus was on him to end a deadlock during his match with Ashley Hugill. The Eurosport commentary box concurred with Williams and, eventually, play continued at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

