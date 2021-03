Snooker

Gibraltar Open 2021: 'What a kiss!' - Lei Peifan flukes incredible snooker against Neil Robertson

Producing a snooker takes a degree of skill. Fluking a snooker takes no skill and it is never not extraodinary. This from Lei Peifan was remarkable.

